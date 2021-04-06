The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Soroptimist International of Marysville-Yuba City club will host its first Mission Restoration Supply Drive for victims of human trafficking from 4-7 p.m. at 850 Gary Ave., Yuba City (the old Kmart parking lot). The club is partnering with local law enforcement agencies and community partners to provide human trafficking victims backpacks that can be distributed throughout the year – the goal is to fill 100 backpacks. Donations of new items will be accepted and some of the most-needed items include women’s sizes S-XL T-shirts/hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants/yoga pants and undergarments; travel-sized body care items; socks; flipflops sizes six through nine; band aides; small blankets; huggable sized stuffed animal; journal and pen; and encouraging note in an unsealed envelope. Funds can be donated by visiting www.mysoroptimist.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Reclamation District No. 70 board of trustees will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Reclamation District office, 1138 Fourth St., Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health advisory board will meet via conference call at 5 p.m. To join the conference call, dial 1-888-363-4735 and the access code is 1871333.