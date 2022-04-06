TODAY
EVENTS
– Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation, starting at 6 p.m. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a special meeting in the boardroom at the District Office, 425 Plumas Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.YCCD.edu.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will hold their monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. Those interested in receiving the Zoom link should text or call 530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Friday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “(A)sexual” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– Pianist John Paris will perform at the Clark Family Theater in the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Paris is known for his improvisations on songs you may know and also performs his own original compositions. Advance tickets are available to purchase online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door if space is available. For more information, call 742-2787.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
