TODAY
EVENTS
– Tri-County Diversity hosts “Out at the Movies,” featuring the film “Cesar Chavez,” a 2014 Mexican American biographical film produced and directed by Diego Luna about the life of American labor leader Cesar Chavez. Doors open at 6 p.m. at 201 D Street, Marysville.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History hosts its fundraiser self-guided tour of the Historic Marysville City Cemetery. Gates open at 11 a.m., and on the tour there will be stories of Heritage Roses and Pioneers who helped build Marysville.
– The fifth annual Community Easter Egg Hunt begins at 11 a.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa, where there will be pony rides, a petting zoo, carnival games and many prizes. The egg hunt is set for 1 p.m.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
EVENTS
Provider Party in the Park for Family Child Care Providers At the Foothill Lions of Loma Rica Club 5667 Fruitland Rd, Loma Rica, at 9:30AM. Are you a child care provider that takes care of children 0-5 years old? Then join us for our Provider in the Park Party! We will have story time, crafts, our Book in a Bag Program, ASQ monitoring, and more! No registration necessary.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
EVENTS
Yuba County Library's Imaginer a Volcano at 2PM. Ages 10+. Learn about the science behind volcanic eruptions as you build your very own volcano with paper, baking soda, vinegar and food coloring! Spots are limited; please sign up today! Registration is required! The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville.