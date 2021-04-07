The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health advisory board will meet via conference call at 5 p.m. To join the conference call, dial 1-888-363-4735 and the access code is 1871333.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host an inaugural golf tournament at the Arbuckle Golf Club, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle. Registration, which costs $100 per golfer, starts at 8:30 a.m. and the shotgun will begin at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast and mimosas will be provided before gameplay and a dinner, raffle and prizes will follow the tournament. All proceeds from the event will benefit the restoration of the Arbuckle Train Depot. For more information, call 681-2532.
– The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a tomato planting and care demonstration in the Farm to School Community Garden located at Education Village, 499 Marguerite St., Williams, starting at 10 a.m. The Master Gardeners will demonstrate how to plant, feed and water eight different varieties of tomatoes. For more information, call 458-0570. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
