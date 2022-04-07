TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Friday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “(A)sexual” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– Pianist John Paris will perform at the Clark Family Theater in the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Paris is known for his improvisations on songs you may know and also performs his own original compositions. Advance tickets are available to purchase online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door if space is available. For more information, call 742-2787.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “The Wicked Witch of the Old West” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host their second annual golf tournament at the Arbuckle Golf Club, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle. Registration, which costs $125 per golfer or $500 per team, starts at 8 a.m. and tee time will be at 9 a.m. Breakfast and mimosas will be provided before gameplay and a dinner, raffle and prizes will follow the tournament. All proceeds from the event will benefit the restoration of the Arbuckle Train Depot. For more information, call 530-681-2532.
– The Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History will host a “Flowers, Tombstones and Tales,” cemetery tour at the Marysville City Cemetery, 2144 B St., Marysville. Two tours will be offered – the first will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the second will start at 1:30 p.m. Admission costs $10 at the gate and children 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Proceeds from this event will go towards future headstone repairs at the cemetery. For more information, visit the Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History Facebook page.
– Cooper Avenue Baptist Church will host an “Easter Eggstravaganza” at 804 Cooper Ave., Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. Festivities will include three aged-based Easter egg hunts, games, door and egg prizes, the Easter story and refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.
