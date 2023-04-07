TODAY
EVENTS
– Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History hosts its fundraiser self-guided tour of the Historic Marysville City Cemetery. Gates open at 11 a.m., and on the tour there will be stories of Heritage Roses and Pioneers who helped build Marysville.
– The fifth annual Community Easter Egg Hunt begins at 11 a.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa, where there will be pony rides, a petting zoo, carnival games and many prizes. The egg hunt is set for 1 p.m.
– EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA at 1 PM at Cooper Avenue Baptist Church, 804 Cooper Avenue in Yuba City, but parking lot is on Clark Avenue next to the Sutter County Library. Easter Egg Hunts, Snacks, Easter Story, & Prizes. Ages: Babies - 12 Years Old.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
EVENTS
– Provider Party in the Park for Family Child Care Providers begins at 9:30 a.m. at 5667 Fruitland Road, Loma Rica. No registration necessary.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
EVENTS
– Yuba County Library's First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursdays begins at 10 a.m. at 303 Second Street in Marysville. It is designed for ages 0-5. Experience the fun with stories, music, and activities that will help your child discover the joy of reading.
– The week of April 11 to April 14, the Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street, Marysville, is hosting a spirit week beginning with Super hero Tuesday where you can dress up as your favorite superhero or villain. Wednesday is Wacky Sock Wednesday & Wear Blue Wednesday, where individuals can wear a pair of wacky or mismatched socks; along with the color blue to show your support for child abuse prevention month. Thursday will be Take Teddy Bear to Work Day where you can bring a teddy or other stuffed animal to the library. Friday is Floral Friday. It is set up to show your flower power by wearing something with flowers on it.
– Yuba County Library's Imaginer-a-Volcano is at 2 p.m. for ages 10 and over at 303 Second Street, Marysville. Learn about the science behind volcanic eruptions while building your very own volcano with paper, baking soda, vinegar and food coloring. Registration is required.