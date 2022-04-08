TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “The Wicked Witch of the Old West” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host their second annual golf tournament at the Arbuckle Golf Club, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle. Registration, which costs $125 per golfer or $500 per team, starts at 8 a.m. and tee time will be at 9 a.m. Breakfast and mimosas will be provided before gameplay and a dinner, raffle and prizes will follow the tournament. All proceeds from the event will benefit the restoration of the Arbuckle Train Depot. For more information, call 530-681-2532.
– The Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History will host a “Flowers, Tombstones and Tales,” cemetery tour at the Marysville City Cemetery, 2144 B Street, Marysville. Two tours will be offered – the first will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the second will start at 1:30 p.m. Admission costs $10 at the gate and children 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Proceeds from this event will go towards future headstone repairs at the cemetery. For more information, visit the Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History Facebook page.
– Cooper Avenue Baptist Church will host an “Easter Eggstravaganza” at 804 Cooper Ave., Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. Festivities will include three aged-based Easter egg hunts, games, door and egg prizes, the Easter story and refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Reel book Society is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. A book discussion will be held today and, at the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Jurassic Park Book 1,” by Michael Crichton. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
– The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will be meeting at 1 p.m. at 969 Plumas St., Yuba City. The group meets the second Monday of every month. For more information, call 701-0039.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– The Daughters of Leisure (DOLs) will hold their monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $19.50 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Mona Routzong at 530-218-7758.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)