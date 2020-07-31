The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY’S
EVENTS
– The 19th annual Summer Classic Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. Participants will receive a Vitalant T-shirt and ice cream treat. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– The Acting Company’s presents “A Seussified Pride and Prejudice.” Performances will be at The Acting Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s “Ah, Wilderness!” performance at The Acting Company theater has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s “Ah, Wilderness!” performance at The Acting Company theater has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City, starting at 6:30 p.m. The free meeting will feature guest speaker Tamika Hamilton, a District 3 House of Representatives candidate, and all are welcome to attend. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409.
–The Yuba Sutter Chamber of Commerce and the Yuba Sutter Economic Development Corporation are hosting a drive-through PPE distribution day for businesses with 25 or fewer employees. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available for pick up in the old K-Mart parking lot, located on the corner of Grey Avenue and Louise Avenue in Yuba City, from 8 a.m. until noon. For more information, call 743-6501 or email msanders@yubasutterchamber.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Levee Commission will have a special meeting at 10 a.m. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/85136749124 or call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 851 3674 9124.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guest will be James Gilbreath, head of the theater department at Yuba College.
– CANCELED: Yuba City’s National Night Out event, which takes place on the first Tuesday of August each year, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/85499009823 or call 1-669-900-9128 and enter the meeting ID 854 99009823.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. To access the meeting, call 1-916-246-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 – the conference code is 401978. It’s asked that people mute their phone when not speaking. To participate in the public comment portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text 530-501-3309 with one’s name. It’s asked that people wait for the board chair to recognize people before speaking.
– CANCELED: The Yuba City Council meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
