TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Health and Welfare Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., suite A, in Yuba City.
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 1220 F Street in Marysville.
– Yuba City City Council has a special closed session meeting at 4:30 p.m. inside council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City.
– Yuba City City Council has a special closed session meeting of the housing successor agency at 4:30 p.m. inside council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba has a breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. at Dancing Tomato, 990 N. Walton Ave. in Yuba City.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women's Connection monthly luncheon will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive in Yuba City. The luncheon is $21 inclusive. The Theme is “An Artist’s Touch” featuring local artist Roberta Dunham, a certified Zentangle teacher. Please call Bettielou 674-3499 or 649-5398, or Sue 300-6119 for more information.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Colusa Planning Commission has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa.
– Marysville City Council has a special meeting at 8 a.m. in council chambers at 526 C Street in Marysville.
– Olivehurst Public Utility District has a special meeting agenda at 5:15 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue in Olivehurst.
– Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council has a public meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Yuba County One Stop at 1114 Yuba Street in Marysville.
– Live Oak City Council has a meeting at 6 p.m. inside council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard in Live Oak.