TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba County Office of Emergency Services will host a public meeting via Zoom from 5:30-7 p.m. to allow residents to comment on a draft plan to address a wide range of natural disasters facing the region, such as floods, droughts, wildfires, and severe weather. Visit Yuba.org/HazardPlan to obtain the Zoom links for the meeting and to participate in an online survey on hazards and hazard mitigation in the county. For more information, contact Yuba County OES Emergency Operations Manager Briana Haberman at 749-7522 or email bhaberman@co.yuba.ca.us.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board Chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet in the District Office Boardroom, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting/study session in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian, starting at 2 p.m.
– The Governing Board of the Yuba City Unified School District will host a meeting in the YCUSD boardroom, 750 Palora Avenue, Yuba City. Closed session will start at 6 p.m. and the open session will start at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org/agendas.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
– The Nevada County Fair will be held at 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.nevadacountyfair.com.
– Wheatland Community Fellowship is hosting a Southern Country Gospel Music concert at 7 p.m. at 4753 Wheatland Road, Wheatland. Bruce and Betty Moses will be performing. For more information, call 633-9203.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will host a meeting in the Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us/Board/index.html.
– The Sutter Cemetery District Board meeting will be held in the administration building at 7200 Butte Avenue, Sutter, starting at 8:30 a.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)