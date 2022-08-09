TODAY
EVENTS
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in “Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field,” a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Cemetery District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the administration building, 7200 Butte Avenue, Sutter, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 530-755-0346.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at the Colusa County Office of Education, 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregiver Support Group – Yuba-Sutter will hold a meeting in the Adventist Health & Rideout Conference Center, 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 2-4 p.m. Build a support system with people who understand. Alzheimer’s Association support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for care partners of people living with dementia to; develop a support system, exchange practical information on challenges and possible solutions, talk through issues and ways of coping, share feelings, needs and concerns, and learn about community resources. For more information, call 800-272-3900.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place on August 25, starting at 8:30 a.m.
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency Board will hold a meeting at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a meeting in the Innovation Room at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-7327 extension 202.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 425 Plumas Street, Room 201 and 202, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.