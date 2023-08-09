TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board is holding a regular board meeting at 5 p.m. at the Yuba Community College District, Yuba College, 2088 N. Beale Road, building 300-Flavors, Marysville. A virtual attendance option for members of the public is available via Zoom as well.
– Public Works/Support Services Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" beginning at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100. The show runs through Sept. 17.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Moose Lodge will be having a School Supply Giveaway beginning at 10 a.m. until supplies last at 205 S. Walton Avenue, Yuba City. School supplies will be given to any elementary, middle school or high school-aged child. Children must be present. Refreshments will be served. For questions contact Tara Croghan at 530-632-1460.
– Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter hosts Saturday Yoga at 7:30 a.m. at 1465 Tharp Rd. Suite C, in Yuba City.
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
– A local group and official caretaker of Ellis Lake through Marysville’s Adopt-A-Park program will kick off its cleanup event beginning at 7 a.m. at the Ellis Lake Gazebo Island. Guests will be meeting at the Gazebo Island near 12th Street before dispersing out to their various assignments. The city will be providing basic cleanup supplies. Donuts and water will be provided.