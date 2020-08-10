The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guest will be entrepreneur Chris Bolton.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. Participation is available by visiting http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. Public comments can be submitted by emailing boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address, limit them to 250 words submit comments by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. To joint the virtual meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86824847309?pwd=NU5xQTZaa3JkNm5pSDlxem9nb3h5QT09 /> or call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 868 2484 7309 and the passcode is 476692.
– The Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/87172037569. Registration will be required for this and future meetings. People can also call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 871 7203 7569.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available by calling 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID is 929 2842 3075. The livestream of the meeting can also be viewed at https://youtu.be/Cd7kHGgachA.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. People can view the meeting by visiting https://zoom.us/j/95785349134?pwd=ckErRmJYQnBYcGdRV05mb2NsY0JyQT09. The meeting ID is 957 8534 9134 and the passcode is 8k89z3. The audio from the meeting will also be available at www.ycusd.org/agendas and click “August 11, 2020, Audio.” Members of the public who would like to address the board via Zoom must contact Lora Broad at lbroad@ycusd.org by noon the day of the meeting. Statements are limited to three minutes.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 2 p.m. at the district office, 6724 Progress Road, Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
– CANCELED: The Nevada County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Planning Commission will host a public hearing to consider approving a permit for commercial cannabis activity at 6 p.m. To participate in the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/87195840493 or call 1-669-900-9128 and enter 871 9584 0943.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001 or visit https://zoom.us/j/956848001 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
– The Wheatland Union High School District board will meet at 6 p.m. To participate in the Zoom meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/96815154754?pwd=V3RGdUFVYzdzbnY3TWpDR20vRG50dz09. The password is WUHSD.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference by visiting https://zoom.us/j/93291491413.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
