TODAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St., from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
– The Nevada County Fair will be held at 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.nevadacountyfair.com.
– Wheatland Community Fellowship is hosting a Southern Country Gospel Music concert at 7 p.m. at 4753 Wheatland Road, Wheatland. Bruce and Betty Moses will be performing. For more information, call 633-9203.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will host a meeting in the Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us/Board/index.html.
– The Sutter Cemetery District Board meeting will be held in the administration building at 7200 Butte Avenue, Sutter, starting at 8:30 a.m.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Dust in my Coffee will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
– The Nevada County Fair will be held at 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.nevadacountyfair.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency board meeting will be held at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City, starting at 3:00 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. To join, call 669-900-9128 or visit https://tinyurl.com/ewus3vvr and enter the meeting ID: 825 4177 7552 and Passcode: 486676.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will hold their monthly meeting at Round Table Pizza, 722 W. Onstott Road, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)