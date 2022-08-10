TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place on August 25, starting at 8:30 a.m.
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency Board will hold a meeting at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 530-751-8555 or emailysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a meeting in the Innovation Room at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-7327 extension 202.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 425 Plumas Street, Room 201 and 202, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Friday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville. Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “White Frog” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– The Yuba River Drumming Circle will host its next drumming session at Gold N Touch Massage and Wellness Center, 225 Sixth Street, Marysville, starting at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend this free public event. Anyone wanting to play a drum, no matter one’s drumming experience, are welcome and asked to bring their own drum, if possible. A potluck will follow the event. For more information, call Dennis at 530-777-1012.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at 2 Bits, 1272 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.