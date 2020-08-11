The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
– CANCELED: The Nevada County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Marysville Planning Commission will host a public hearing to consider approving a permit for commercial cannabis activity at 6 p.m. To participate in the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/87195840493 or call 1-669-900-9128 and enter 871 9584 09443.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001 or visit https://zoom.us/j/956848001 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
– The Wheatland Union High School District board will meet at 6 p.m. To participate in the Zoom meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/96815154754?pwd=V3RGdUFVYzdzbnY3TWpDR20vRG50dz09. The password is WUHSD.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference by visiting https://zoom.us/j/93291491413.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–The Stonyford Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Town Hall, 249 Market St., Stonyford. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– CANCELED: The performance of Korn and Faith No More at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.
– CANCELED: The Nevada County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba Community College District board will meet at 5 p.m. To participate, visit https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/96520752262 or call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 965 2075 2262.