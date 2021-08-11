TODAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Dust in my Coffee will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
– The Nevada County Fair will be held at 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.nevadacountyfair.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency board meeting will be held at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City, starting at 3:00 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. To join, call 669-900-9128 or visit https://tinyurl.com/ewus3vvr and enter the meeting ID: 825 4177 7552 and Passcode: 486676.
– The Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Members of the public, including students, faculty, staff, and community members, are asked to continue to participate in the meetings via teleconference and video conference. For more information about how to access the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu/board/.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will hold their monthly meeting at Round Table Pizza, 722 W. Onstott Road, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Peachtree Golf and Country Club will host the ninth annual “The Event” music festival on the driving range at the facility, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets start at $60. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Yuba City K-9 Officers Association. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/4uv6fyc4.
– The Nevada County Fair will be held at 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.nevadacountyfair.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
