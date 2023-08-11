TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Moose Lodge will be having a School Supply Giveaway beginning at 10 a.m. until supplies last at 205 S. Walton Avenue, Yuba City. School supplies will be given to any elementary, middle school or high school-aged child. Children must be present. Refreshments will be served. For questions contact Tara Croghan at 530-632-1460.
– Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter hosts Saturday Yoga at 7:30 a.m. at 1465 Tharp Rd. Suite C, in Yuba City.
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
– The Acting Company presents "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100. The show runs through Sept. 17.
– A local group and official caretaker of Ellis Lake through Marysville’s Adopt-A-Park program will kick off its cleanup event beginning at 7 a.m. at the Ellis Lake Gazebo Island. Guests will be meeting at the Gazebo Island near 12th Street before dispersing out to their various assignments. The city will be providing basic cleanup supplies. Donuts and water will be provided.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" at 2 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100. The show runs through Sept. 17.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Daughters of Leisure (DOLS) will hold its monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Delores Dier at 530-742-2387.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba City City Council has a rescheduled regular meeting at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City.
– Colusa City Council has a meeting at 6 p.m. inside council chambers at 425 Webster Street in Colusa.
CLUB MEETINGS
– A local woman’s group known as DELTA XI LAMBDA, which serves Plumas Lake, Wheatland, Rio Oso and other areas, will hold a meet-and-greet at 7 p.m. at Prime Time Pizza, 1920 State Highway 65 in Wheatland.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.