The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Stonyford Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Town Hall, 249 Market St., Stonyford. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– CANCELED: The performance of Korn and Faith No More at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.
– CANCELED: The Nevada County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Yuba Community College District board will meet at 5 p.m. To participate, visit https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/96520752262 or call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 965 2075 2262.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–The NorCal Asset Solutions Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– There will be a Twin Cities Memorial Bridge Completion Ceremony at 9 a.m. The public is invited to join the virtual ceremony on the City of Yuba City Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.