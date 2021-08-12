TODAY
EVENTS
– Peachtree Golf and Country Club will host the ninth annual “The Event” music festival on the driving range at the facility, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets start at $60. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Yuba City K-9 Officers Association. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/4uv6fyc4.
– The Nevada County Fair will be held at 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.nevadacountyfair.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– The Nevada County Fair will be held at 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.nevadacountyfair.com.
– The “Powerful By Faith!” Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses will host an online event entitled, “Women of Faith!” to address women and their important roles both in the Bible and in family life. To view the fifth installment of the program, visit jw.org.
