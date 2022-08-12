SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Elegant Arts Tattoo Parlor will host a tattoo convention in the Kumi Event Center at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. Doors will open at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. each day. Tickets for admission will be available at the event starting at $15 for a single day or $20 for the entire weekend. For more information, email elegantarts888@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Reel Book Society will meet virtually for a book discussion, starting at 7 p.m. This is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Freedom Writers” by Erin Gruwell and The Freedom Writers. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
– The Sutter United Methodist Church will host their third annual Ice Cream Social at the church, located on the corner of Acacia Avenue and South Butte Road, Sutter, from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public but donations will be accepted. For more information, call Sarah Pryor at 530-755-0702 or 530-32-8817.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. There is no membership requirement and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409 or visit www.frtpp.org.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 8th Street, Marysville, starting at 9 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, email jmitrisin@yubawater.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. For more information, call 777-5021.