The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– CANCELED: The Nevada County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Marketplace Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from noon-4 p.m. inside near the food court at 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– RESCHEDULED: Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been rescheduled for Aug. 7, 2021.
– CANCELED: The Nevada County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City, starting at 6:30 p.m. The free meeting will feature guest speaker Nathan Black, the Sutter County Auditor-Controller, and all are welcome to attend. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting/budget hearing at 10 a.m. The public can view the meeting by visiting http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. It’s asked that people submit their comments by noon Sunday, Aug. 16. Public comments can be submitted by emailing boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us. It’s also asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address and limit comments to 250 words.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents that have lost their child at any age from any cause, will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at 5306 Tulip Road, Marysville. For more information, call 216-0141.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guest will be artist P.D. Thompson, who also owns Porky’s Ribs in Yuba City with her husband.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. To participate in the meeting, visit www.attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4034188835249816333. People can email comments to cityclerk@yubacity.net anytime before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on an agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the item they wish to address.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)