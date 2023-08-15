TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority are called to a regular session at 12:15 p.m. at Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Avenue, Yuba City.
– Sutter County Planning Commission has a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
– Live Oak City Council has a meeting at 6 p.m. at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak.
– Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission has a special meeting at 6 p.m. inside council chambers on the second floor of 526 C Street, Marysville.
– Live Oak Unified School District has a board meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba Sutter Rotary Night Club will hold its third Wednesday of the month meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Marcelo's Italian Restaurant, 1235 Bridge Street in Yuba City. All are welcome. The special guest speaker this week will be Eric Preston, the new principal at the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts. The club is built around a framework of DEI standards (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and creates a warm, welcoming environment for all. Call 530-713-8784 for more information.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Olivehurst Public Utility District has a meeting at 7 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue, Olivehurst.
– Sutter County Community Action Agency board meeting is 4 p.m. at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City. Contact Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 530-751-8555 or ysedc@ysedc.org for any questions.
– Williams Unified School District has a board meeting at 6 p.m. in the WUSD board room at 260 11th Street, Williams.
EVENTS
– The three-day Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down is set for 9 a.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City. It’s open to all veterans, including active duty personnel and their families. Personnel from the Veterans Administration and local service providers are on hand to provide a variety of services.
– Marysville native Nicole Cook hosts a Paint & Sip party beginning at 6 p.m. at Lambert House Café, 208 Bridge Street, Yuba City. To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/3qxk4A9.