TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the City Council meeting via web conference, however, consistent with public health guidance for social distancing, seating will be available in the chambers. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Board of Trustees for the Marysville Joint Unified School District will hold a special meeting in conference room one at the district office, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 4:40 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at the district office’s Media Center, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet in the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is encouraged to attend the meeting virtually. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Live Oak City Council will host a meeting in the city council chambers, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will meet via Zoom, starting at 12 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/84482362874 and enter meeting ID: 844 8236 2874 or call 1-669-900-6833.
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will host a meeting in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will meet in the media center at the district office, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– CANCELED: The Countywide Oversight Board meeting for Sutter County has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)