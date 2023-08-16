TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Olivehurst Public Utility District has a meeting at 7 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue, Olivehurst.
– Sutter County Community Action Agency board meeting is 4 p.m. at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City. Contact Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 530-751-8555 or ysedc@ysedc.org for any questions.
– Williams Unified School District has a board meeting at 6 p.m. in the WUSD board room at 260 11th Street, Williams.
EVENTS
– The three-day Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down is set for 9 a.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City. It’s open to all veterans, including active duty personnel and their families. Personnel from the Veterans Administration and local service providers are on hand to provide a variety of services.
– Marysville native Nicole Cook hosts a Paint & Sip party beginning at 6 p.m. at Lambert House Café, 208 Bridge Street, Yuba City. To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/3qxk4A9.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
– Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter hosts Saturday Yoga at 7:30 a.m. at 1465 Tharp Rd. Suite C, in Yuba City.
