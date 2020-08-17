The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guest will be artist P.D. Thompson, who also owns Porky’s Ribs in Yuba City with her husband.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. To participate in the meeting, visit www.attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4034188835249816333. People can email comments to cityclerk@yubacity.net anytime before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on an agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the item they wish to address.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a Yuba-Sutter Women’s Leadership Conversation at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The panel will include eight women in a variety of leadership positions who will have a discussion around the idea of “look how far we have come in 100 years and how far we still have to go” – following the enactment of the 19th Amendment.
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Participation is available via Zoom by visiting zoom.us/j/97950324500?pwd=MVFCY3dSWk9rZ2R1QXVJbitFM1UwUT09 or calling 1-877-853-5247. The meeting ID is 979 5032 4500 and the password is 967427. Comments can be emailed to the city clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org. It’s asked that comments are submitted by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
