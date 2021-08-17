TODAY
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet in the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is encouraged to attend the meeting virtually. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Live Oak City Council will host a meeting in the city council chambers, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will meet via Zoom, starting at 12 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/84482362874 and enter meeting ID: 844 8236 2874 or call 1-669-900-6833.
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will host a meeting in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will meet in the media center at the district office, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– CANCELED: The Countywide Oversight Board meeting for Sutter County has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The show features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. This session will feature Kathabela Wilson, Christopher T. George and Michael Hickey.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension Rice Farm Advisors will be at two weedy rice locations from 8-10 a.m. to show growers, PCAs and other interested parties how to spot and identify weedy rice. Weedy rice samples will be available for inspection and comparison with other weeds. Locations include 1.5 miles down Road R from the intersection of Bayliss Road and Road R in Glenn County and the south east corner of the intersection of Old Highway 99 and Cornet Lane in Colusa County. For more information, call 635-6234.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Transit Board will hold a meeting in the Board of Supervisors Chamber at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 8th St., Marysville, starting at 4 p.m.
– The Live Oak Unified School District Board will meet in the LOUSD board room, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030189.
