TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an event entitled “ARTrium Vibes” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. End your workday with a chance to spend a fun, relaxing evening while you wind down, have a cocktail, or a glass of wine and listen to some fabulous live music! Tickets include one drink and are available in advance online or at the door while supplies last. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– Hope Point Bike Kitchen will host a bike repair/distribution event for the homeless community in the southeast corner of the old KMart parking lot, north of Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. A light meal will also be served. For more information, call 530-671-1130.
– The 2022 Yuba-Sutter Stand Down Veterans Resource Fair will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The three-day Stand Down event is set up to be a one-stop shop to provide veterans and active duty service members with needed resources in one convenient location, with dozens of service providers and vendors helping the local veteran community with everything from free dental work and medical check-ups to clothing and housing resources. For more information, call 530-749-1036 or visit www.yubasutterveteransstanddown.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Live Oak Unified School District will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Ocean Fish & Chip, 1601 B St., Marysville, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Republican Women Federated will hold a meeting at Pizza Roundup, 11806 Loma Rica Road, Loma Rica, starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be food served as well as prizes and gifts. Admission costs $20 and reservations are required. To register, call 530-632-6195. For more information, visit the Sutter Yuba Republican Women’s website at www.syrepublicanwomen.com.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
