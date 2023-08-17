TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
EVENTS
– The three-day Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down is set for 9 a.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City. It’s open to all veterans, including Active Duty personnel and their families. Personnel from the Veterans Administration and local service providers are on hand to provide a variety of services.
– The Acting Company presents "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
– Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter hosts Saturday Yoga at 7:30 a.m. at 1465 Tharp Rd. Suite C, in Yuba City.
– The Acting Company presents "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
– The Broken Compass Bluegrass concert is 7 p.m. at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, located at 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at yubasutterarts.org.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" at 2 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
EVENTS
– Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Plumas Lake Walking Moai Launch at 6:30 a.m. at Eufay Wood Park (north parking lot) in Plumas Lake.