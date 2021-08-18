TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The show features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. This session will feature Kathabela Wilson, Christopher T. George and Michael Hickey.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension Rice Farm Advisors will be at two weedy rice locations from 8-10 a.m. to show growers, PCAs and other interested parties how to spot and identify weedy rice. Weedy rice samples will be available for inspection and comparison with other weeds. Locations include 1.5 miles down Road R from the intersection of Bayliss Road and Road R in Glenn County and the south east corner of the intersection of Old Highway 99 and Cornet Lane in Colusa County. For more information, call 635-6234.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Transit Board will hold a meeting in the Board of Supervisors Chamber at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 8th St., Marysville, starting at 4 p.m.
– The Live Oak Unified School District Board will meet in the LOUSD board room, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030189.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District will hold a special meeting in the conference room at the district office, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Hope Point Nazarene Church, Yuba City, is hosting its first “She Matters” women’s conference from 5-8 p.m. The event is for women over 18 and will include keynote speaker Tara Beth Leach with Kaylee Starr Poppinga leading worship. Registration is $35. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3y8sigH. For more information, visit hopepointnaz.org/she-matters.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an Artist Talk at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel to discuss the “Birds of a Feather: Native California Indian Art,” exhibit on display at the YSAC gallery.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will hold their monthly meeting at Ocean Fish & Chips, 1601 B Street, Marysville, starting at 1 p.m.
