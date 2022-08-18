TODAY
EVENTS
– The 2022 Yuba-Sutter Stand Down Veterans Resource Fair will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The three-day Stand Down event is set up to be a one-stop shop to provide veterans and active duty service members with needed resources in one convenient location, with dozens of service providers and vendors helping the local veteran community with everything from free dental work and medical check-ups to clothing and housing resources. For more information, call 530-749-1036 or visit www.yubasutterveteransstanddown.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a double feature event to screen “Mama Mia” and “Mama Mia - Here we go again,” two movies framed around the music of the Swedish pop band Abba, at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. During the screening, greek and other foods served as part of the ticket price. Attendees are encouraged to dress in film-inspired clothing as prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. Tickets can be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org or at the door if available. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Adventist Health/Rieout will host the tenth annual “Dancing with our stars” event at Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7 p.m. The event features a cast of highly-engaged, community-minded individuals who dance as "celebrities", pledging to raise funds to support the Rideout Foundation. Each celebrity is paired with a dance "pro" and together they train to perform two dances in front of judges and a roaring crowd. Tickets cost $40 per person. For more information or to become a sponsor, email AHROfriends@ah.org or visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8vfp2c.
– Yuba County One Stop will host a free interview workshop at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street, Marysville, starting at 2 p.m. For more information or to register, call 530-749-7380 or email library@co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.