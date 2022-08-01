TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department/Safety Committee will hold a meeting at 4 p.m. To join the meeting, a link and password for the Virtual Board Meeting will be available at www.opud.org or contact the OPUD Business Office at 530-743-4657.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. To join the meeting, a link and password for the Virtual Board Meeting will be available at www.opud.org or contact the OPUD Business Office at 530-743-4657.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Standing Committee Meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A in Yuba City.
– Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority will meet via zoom only at 2:30 p.m. To join the meeting visit http://us02web.zoom.us/i/89670290374 with meeting ID 896 7029 0374.
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors hosts its regular meeting at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center Board Chambers located at 915 8th St., Marysville.
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors hosts a special meeting at 10:30 a.m. at 1220 F St., Marysville.
– CANCELED: The Marysville City Council meeting was canceled.
– CANCELED: The Yuba City City Council meeting was canceled. The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon in The Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The inclusive luncheon costs $21 and this month’s theme is “Summer in Full Bloom,” featuring Red Maple Ranch Flower Farm. Melanie Munro will speak about her family run and operated cut flower farm and Christine Isaacson will share “A Life’s Journey of Rejection, Surprises, Acceptance and Love”. Amanda Flamm will be singing during the meeting.The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection meets on the first Tuesday of every month. For more information, call Bettielou 530-674-3499 or Sue 530-300-6119.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Wastewater Committee will hold a meeting at 5:45 p.m. To join the meeting, a link and password for the Virtual Board Meeting will be available at www.opud.org or contact the OPUD Business Office at 530-743-4657.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)