TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Colusa Planning Commission has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa.
– Marysville City Council has a special meeting at 8 a.m. in council chambers at 526 C Street in Marysville.
– Olivehurst Public Utility District has a special meeting agenda at 5:15 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue in Olivehurst.
– The Yuba Sutter Rotary Night Club will hold its first Wednesday of the month meeting at 5:30pm at Dragon Inn, 1016 G Street in Marysville. All are welcome. The club is built around a framework of DEI standards (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) to create a warm, welcoming environment for all. Call 530-713-8784 for more information.
– Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council has a public meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Yuba County One Stop at 1114 Yuba Street in Marysville.
– Live Oak City Council has a meeting at 6 p.m. inside council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard in Live Oak.
EVENTS
– With the help of Yuba County Children and Families Commission there will be a free health screening from 10 a.m. to noon at Tri-County Community Center in Marysville.
THURSDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having its monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 pm. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 1-530-933-6208.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
EVENTS
– Center State Productions presents “Seussical” beginning Friday at 7 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street in Yuba City. To purchase tickets visit yubasutterarts.org.