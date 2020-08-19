The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Community Action Agency board will meet at 3 p.m. To join the virtual meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88214225651?pwd=YjNoVkNYK1hPWDZnTzNUVjFVdWZwZz09 or call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 882 1422 5651 and the password is 532234.
– Live Oak Unified School District will meet at 6:30 p.m. People can participate by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89770966375?pwd=YmlhVzRWY3JLRE40MFJUd0ltUXZYZz09. The meeting ID is 897 7096 6375 and the passcode is rTv6v2.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.