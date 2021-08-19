TODAY
EVENTS
– Hope Point Nazarene Church, Yuba City, is hosting its first “She Matters” women’s conference from 5-8 p.m. The event is for women over 18 and will include keynote speaker Tara Beth Leach with Kaylee Starr Poppinga leading worship. Registration is $35. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3y8sigH. For more information, visit hopepointnaz.org/she-matters.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an Artist Talk at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel to discuss the “Birds of a Feather: Native California Indian Art,” exhibit on display at the YSAC gallery.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension Rice Farm Advisors will be at two weedy rice locations from 8-10 a.m. to show growers, PCAs and other interested parties how to spot and identify weedy rice. Weedy rice samples will be available for inspection and comparison with other weeds. Locations include 1.5 miles down Road R from the intersection of Bayliss Road and Road R in Glenn County and the south east corner of the intersection of Old Highway 99 and Cornet Lane in Colusa County. For more information, call 635-6234.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will hold their monthly meeting at Ocean Fish & Chips, 1601 B Street, Marysville, starting at 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host its 11th annual Community Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sam Brannan Park on Gray Avenue in Yuba City. The free event aims to connect residents with no- and low-cost programs and services provided by nonprofit and government organizations.
– The Applause Kids! Performance of “Broadway Here We Come!” will take place at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Based on a collection of Broadway songs, “Broadway Here We Come!” is a musical revue that will feature songs from “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “Music Man,” “Lion King” and more.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– The California State Duck Calling Competition, hosted by Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co., will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, starting at 10 a.m. For more information, call 458-4868.
– The city of Colusa will host the Colusa Duck Days event at the Colusa Sacramento River State Park, 50 Tenth Street, Colusa. The event will include vendors selling outdoors apparel and gear, expert presentations, a beer garden, food trucks, live music and more. There will also be a “Game of Games” cooking competition and an after party featuring live music by Township and Locked N’ Loaded. For more information, visit www.colusaduckdays.com.
– Hope Point Nazarene Church, Yuba City, is hosting its fourth annual “She Matters” girls conference from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is for sixth to 12th grade girls. There will be a series of breakout speakers and Kaylee Starr Poppinga will be leading worship. Registration is $35. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3y8sigH. For more information, visit hopepointnaz.org/she-matters.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the first in a series of concerts entitled “ARTrium Vibes” featuring Tom Galvin and Owen Leather at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets include one drink and are available in advance online for $15 or for $20 at the door while supplies last. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit yubasutterarts.org.
– A community yard sale will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 8 a.m. until about noon. For more information or to become a vendor, call 458-2641 or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.
– The Marysville Info-Center, 317 Fourth Street, Marysville, will host dream catcher making classes for all ages. A class for children ages 7-14 will be held from 10 a.m. until noon and costs $20. An adult class for those ages 15 and older will be held from 1-3 p.m. and costs $24. All materials are included in the cost of registration and will be provided. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 707-266-4792. Be sure to leave your name and confirm which class you would like to attend.
