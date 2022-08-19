TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a double feature event to screen “Mama Mia” and “Mama Mia - Here we go again,” two movies framed around the music of the Swedish pop band Abba, at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. During the screening, greek and other foods served as part of the ticket price. Attendees are encouraged to dress in film-inspired clothing as prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. Tickets can be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org or at the door if available. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Adventist Health and Rideout will host the tenth annual “Dancing with our stars” event at Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7 p.m. The event features a cast of highly-engaged, community-minded individuals who dance as “celebrities”, pledging to raise funds to support the Rideout Foundation. Each celebrity is paired with a dance “pro” and together they train to perform two dances in front of judges and a roaring crowd. Tickets cost $40 per person. For more information or to become a sponsor, email AHROfriends@ah.org or visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8vfp2c.
– The 2022 Yuba-Sutter Stand Down Veterans Resource Fair will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The three-day Stand Down event is set up to be a one-stop shop to provide veterans and active duty service members with needed resources in one convenient location, with dozens of service providers and vendors helping the local veteran community with everything from free dental work and medical check-ups to clothing and housing resources. For more information, call 530-749-1036 or visit www.yubasutterveteransstanddown.org.
– Yuba County One Stop will host a free interview workshop at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second St., Marysville, starting at 2 p.m. For more information or to register, call 530-749-7380 or email library@co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main St., Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– CONTINUED: The Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board meeting has been continued to Tuesday, Sept. 27, starting at noon. For more information, call 530-671-0220.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard St., Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
