The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The California State Duck Calling Competition, hosted by Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co., will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market streets in Colusa, starting at 10 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be limited to just the World Champion Qualifier competition: the Butte Sink Regional Duck Calling Contest and the California State Duck Calling Championships. Spectators are welcome but are encouraged to wear facial coverings. For more information, call 458-4868.
– There will be a protest against human and child trafficking from noon to 2 p.m. at Ellis Lake on B Street in Marysville. It’s asked that participants bring signs, a mask, hand sanitizer and water. People are also asked to practice social distancing, stay out of the street and not to block walkways. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/s/savethechildren/3425099860847863/?ti=cl.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host “March of the Wo-manikins” from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Teegarden House front lawn, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City. August 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the enactment of the 19th Amendment – giving women the right to vote. Twenty-five artists have each decorated and accessorized a Wo-Manikin to create a collection of art pieces centered around the theme of the women’s suffrage movement and women’s issues today. People will have the opportunity to meet the artists and join a community conversation.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– Adventure Church of Yuba City will host a “Back to School Supply Drive Thru” event at the church, 1100 Garden Highway, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon or until supplies run out. Participating students have the opportunity to win an IPad, tablet or Chromebook in drawings to be done Aug. 23 at 8:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m via Facebook Live. Those that would like to contribute supplies can do so by visiting https://www.target.com/gift-registry/giftgiver?registryId=81f0fb044e894782af5e2fec3657a9a1&ref=grshare&lnk=registry_custom_url. For more information, call 822-9216.
– CANCELED: The Elegant Soiree Wine & Culinary Extravaganza, hosted by the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way office at 743-1847 or visit their website at www.yscunitedway.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)