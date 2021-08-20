TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host its 11th annual Community Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sam Brannan Park on Gray Avenue in Yuba City. The free event aims to connect residents with no- and low-cost programs and services provided by nonprofit and government organizations.
– The Applause Kids! Performance of “Broadway Here We Come!” will take place at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Based on a collection of Broadway songs, “Broadway Here We Come!” is a musical revue that will feature songs from “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “Music Man,” “Lion King” and more.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– The California State Duck Calling Competition, hosted by Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co., will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, starting at 10 a.m. For more information, call 458-4868.
– The city of Colusa will host the Colusa Duck Days event at the Colusa Sacramento River State Park, 50 Tenth Street, Colusa. The event will include vendors selling outdoors apparel and gear, expert presentations, a beer garden, food trucks, live music and more. There will also be a “Game of Games” cooking competition and an after party featuring live music by Township and Locked N’ Loaded. For more information, visit www.colusaduckdays.com.
–Hope Point Nazarene Church, Yuba City, is hosting its fourth annual “She Matters” girls conference from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is for sixth to 12th grade girls. There will be a series of breakout speakers and Kaylee Starr Poppinga will be leading worship. Registration is $35. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3y8sigH. For more information, visit hopepointnaz.org/she-matters.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the first in a series of concerts entitled “ARTrium Vibes” featuring Tom Galvin and Owen Leather at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets include one drink and are available in advance online for $15 or for $20 at the door while supplies last. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit yubasutterarts.org.
– A community yard sale will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 8 a.m. until about noon. For more information or to become a vendor, call 458-2641 or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.
– The Marysville Info-Center, 317 Fourth Street, Marysville, will host dream catcher making classes for all ages. A class for children ages 7-14 will be held from 10 a.m. until noon and costs $20. An adult class for those ages 15 and older will be held from 1-3 p.m. and costs $24. All materials are included in the cost of registration and will be provided. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 707-266-4792. Be sure to leave your name and confirm which class you would like to attend.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Applause Kids! Performance of “Broadway Here We Come!” will take place at 2 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Based on a collection of Broadway songs, “Broadway Here We Come!” is a musical revue that will feature songs from “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “Music Man,” “Lion King” and more.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on in the Yuba-Sutter community while sharing information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music. This session’s guest will be Shon Harris, Yuba City councilman, who will talk about the upcoming Look at Us, Yuba Sutter Short Film Festival.
– The California State Duck Calling Competition, hosted by Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co., will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, starting at 10 a.m. For more information, call 458-4868.
– Farmers Brewing Company will host a “Summer Kickback” dinner at the brewery, 880 County Road WW, Princeton. The dinner will be catered by Butte Creek BBQ and includes two pints of the brewery’s seasonal summer brew. Live music will be performed by Guy Gomes as well. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $50 per person and space is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.farmersbrewing.com.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government standing committee meeting will be held at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit https://suttercountyca.iqm2.com//Citizens/detail_meeting.aspx?ID=1942.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Art educator Pam Nowak will be the guest during this session. Nowak spent her summer in Italy teaching art classes and touring the country.
– The First Presbyterian Church of Colusa will host the Colusa Community Blood Drive in Presbyterian Hall at the church, located at 326 Jay Street, Colusa, from 2-6 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org and enter blood drive code SMFM012.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Joint Unified School Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the city council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
