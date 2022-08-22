TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.k12.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 750 Palora Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– CONTINUED: The Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board meeting has been continued to Tuesday, Sept. 27, starting at noon. For more information, call 530-671-0220.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Community Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 2-6 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged and attendees are asked to bring a photo ID, eat well and drink plenty of water prior to donating. Those that donate will receive a $6 prepaid gift card. To make an appointment, call 893-5433 or visit https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa and enter the Blood Drive Cod: SMFM012. For more information, call 530-933-0606.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the Student Center, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Marysville City Council will hold two special meetings via Zoom, starting at 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agendas, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at IHOP, 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)