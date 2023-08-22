TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission has a regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the city council chambers on the second floor of 526 C St. in Marysville.
– Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees has a meeting at 5 p.m. at 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland.
THURSDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– A local woman’s group known as DELTA XI LAMBDA, which serves Plumas Lake, Wheatland, Rio Oso and other areas, will hold a meet-and-greet at 7 p.m. at Prime Time Pizza, 1920 State Highway 65 in Wheatland.
– The Alta California Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its regular luncheon meeting at 11:15 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon. All currently serving, retired and former military officers are invited to attend. The event will be held at Carmine’s Brunch & Mimosa House, 229 Clark Ave. in Yuba City. The price of the buffet luncheon is $27 per person, payable at the door. The guest speaker will be Dr. Tawny Dotson, who has served as president of Yuba College since July of 2020. She began her career as an active duty Air Force officer at Beale Air Force Base. After transitioning from active duty, she worked at post-secondary education institutions in Oklahoma, Washington, and California. She has served as a guest lecturer and adjunct faculty in marketing, photography, communication studies and college success.
– Live Oak Lions Club is having Barbecue Bingo at 6 p.m. at the Live Oak Community Center located at 10200 O Street in Live Oak. This event is open to the public and all ages are welcome. Bingo winners receive a barbecue dinner. Contact 971-219-5699 for any questions.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Public Works/Support Services Committee has a meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
– Yuba City City Council has a Special Closed Session Housing Successor Agency at 7:30 a.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.