TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Art educator Pam Nowak will be the guest during this session. Nowak spent her summer in Italy teaching art classes and touring the country.
– The First Presbyterian Church of Colusa will host the Colusa Community Blood Drive in Presbyterian Hall at the church, located at 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 2-6 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org and enter blood drive code SMFM012.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Joint Unified School Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold an online meeting at 3 p.m. To access the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3zd9NrY. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission will hold a meeting in the city council chambers at City Hall, 526 C St., Marysville, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Valley Quilt Guild will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Gray Avenue Christian Church, 1524 Gray Ave., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at IHOP, 11310 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)