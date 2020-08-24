The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guest will be Curt Schroeder, actor, director, retired teacher and The Acting Company co-founder.
– There will be a Colusa Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant, from 2-6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84208122002?pwd=S252Q3prYTZqUXUveVA0dG5sb3FiZz09 / or call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 842 0812 2002 and the passcode is 901584.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. The meeting can be viewed by visiting http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. The public can submit comments by emailing boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us – it’s asked that comments are submitted by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address and limit it to 250 words.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. To participate in the meeting, call 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID is 929 2842 3075. There will also be a livestream at www.youtu.be/Y8JKjSEr4TQ.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. To view the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/99335581719?pwd=QnZjcWV0cXVCaVVYNyt4bmswaUM0Zz09. The meeting ID is 993 3558 1719 and the passcode is 124578. People can also listen to the meeting by visiting www.ycusd.org/agendas and click “August 25, 2020 Audio.” Members of the public who wish to address the board via Zoom must contact Lora Broad at lbroad@ycusd.org by noon the day of the meeting. Statements are limited to three minutes.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The South Sutter County Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 1100 Garden Highway, Suite 400, Yuba City. The blood drive is sponsored by Supervisor Mat Conant, District 5. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
– The University Cooperative Extension and California Rice Research Station will host a virtual Rice Field Day from 1-3 p.m. to update attendees about variety development, disease and arthropod management, weed control, weedy rice and fertility. The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom and registration costs $20. To register, visit https://bit.ly/31r4ruw. For more information, email Whitney Brim-DeForest at wbrimdeforest@ucanr.edu.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
