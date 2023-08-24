TODAY
EVENTS
– Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a cooking demonstration at 5:30 p.m. at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Avenue, Yuba City.
– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 through Sept. 17 at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 through Sept. 17 at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
– Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter hosts Saturday Yoga at 7:30 a.m. at 1465 Tharp Rd. Suite C, in Yuba City.
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 through Sept. 17 at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba has a breakfast at 9 a.m. at 2 Bits Cafe, 1272 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
EVENTS
– Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Plumas Lake Walking Moai Launch at 6:30 a.m. at Eufay Wood Park (north parking lot) in Plumas Lake.