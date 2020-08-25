The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The South Sutter County Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 1100 Garden Highway, Suite 400, Yuba City. The blood drive is sponsored by Supervisor Mat Conant, District 5. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
– The University Cooperative Extension and California Rice Research Station will host a virtual Rice Field Day from 1-3 p.m. to update attendees about variety development, disease and arthropod management, weed control, weedy rice and fertility. The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom and registration costs $20. To register, visit rice.ucanr.edu. For more information, email Whitney Brim-DeForest at wbrimdeforest@ucanr.edu.
– Pacific Gas and Electric Company will host a safety webinar on the utility’s Community Wildfire Safety Program and the steps the company is taking to reduce the impact of Public Safety Power Shutoff events on customers and communities from 5:30-7 p.m. To join the free meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2WxivQp or call toll-free 1-866-501 6088 and enter conference code: 3567527. For more information, visit www.pge.com/.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a songwriter workshop, led by Tom Galvin, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95715335258 or call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 957 1533 5258.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. To join the virtual meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84215463528 or call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 842 1546 3528.