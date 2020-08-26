The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The South Sutter County Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 1100 Garden Highway, Suite 400, Yuba City. The blood drive is sponsored by Supervisor Mat Conant, District 5. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a songwriter workshop, led by Tom Galvin, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95715335258 or call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 957 1533 5258.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. To join the virtual meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84215463528 or call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 842 1546 3528.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–The 20th annual Nevada City Film Festival will hold drive-in screenings at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the film will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $30 per car with two people and $8 for each additional person. Admission also includes popcorn and two drinks. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/115462731137. For more information, call 362-8601 or email info@nevadacityfilmfestival.com.
– Achilles Wheel will have a virtual performance to celebrate the release of a new live album at 7 p.m. at www.thecenterforthearts.org. The event is free. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.thecenterforthearts.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.