TODAY
EVENTS
– The Kiwanis Early Risers Club of Yuba City will host the 20th annual Brews, Blues and BBQ event at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. Included with a ticket are unlimited samples of micro-brews, cider and wine; choice of ribs (half a rack), a tri-tip sandwich with beans and coleslaw or a personal pizza from Rolling Stone Pizza Co.; and soda and water. There will also be live music. Tickets cost $60 in advance or $70 at the door. All proceeds go back to the youth in the community. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.brewsbluesandbbq.org.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. This week, the event will also include a car show. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Center Stage Production team will host their inaugural season of youth art performance programming with the production of “Seize the Day” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Under the direction of Corey and Morgan Kersting, students from 7-14 years of age will perform a musical theater concert review. This program is made possible by a grant from Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
– Tom Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence, will host Solo Sessions featuring singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 1 p.m.
– SAYLove will host a community cleanup day sponsored by Assemblyman Gallagher and Congressman Doug LaMalfa. Those interested in participating are asked to meet at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N. George Washington Boulevard, Yuba City, at 7:30 a.m. before heading out to cleanup sites. Lunch will be provided after the cleanup. For more information, call 530-682-5348.
– The Empire Nut Fun Run will be held at 7229 Moon Bend Road, Colusa. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and the races will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. The event will include a one-mile fun run, a 5K and a 10K. At the finish line, participants will be greeted with a fresh grilled barbeque lunch featuring walnuts. There will also be music. The event is free to sign up for and prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finisher in each of the six age-based categories. For more information, visit www.empirenut.com.
– A community yard sale will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information or to become a vendor, call 530-458-2641 or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.
– The California State Duck Calling Competition, hosted by Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co., will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, starting at 10 a.m. An outdoor expo featuring several vendors will also be onsite. For more information, call 530-458-4868.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Reel Book Society will meet virtually for a movie screening, starting at 7 p.m. This is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Freedom Writers” by Erin Gruwell and The Freedom Writers. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/8829hfvv and enter meeting ID: 960 0344 1708 and passcode: 393429. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
