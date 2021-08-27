TODAY
EVENTS
– The Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will host Brews, Blues and BBQ from 4-8 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. Included with a ticket are unlimited samples of micro-brews, cider and wine; choice of ribs (half a rack), a tri-tip sandwich with beans and coleslaw or a personal pizza from Rolling Stone Pizza Co.; and soda and water. There will also be live music. Tickets cost $50 in advance or $60 at the door. All proceeds go back to the youth in the community. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.brewsbluesandbbq.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an Art Fix event from 6-9 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. The theme for this event is “Burning Man” and will feature live music, artists sharing their artwork, live dance lessons and special craft “Burner” drinks. Attendees can also help build a mini-Burning Man structure that will symbolically “burn” at the end of the evening.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host Solo Sessions at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program features musicians sharing their original works.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– The Jonas Brothers: The Remember This Tour performance will be held at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7 p.m.
– The Yuba Feather Museum will host an ice cream social at the museum, 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown, from 1-3 p.m. Sundaes, brownies and rootbeer floats will be available. For more information, call 675-1025.
– An Olivehurst Community Clean-Up event will be held at the Yuba County Airport, 1364 Sky Harbor Drive, Olivehurst, from 8 a.m. until noon. Residents of Olivehurst can dispose of their unwanted items for free, including appliances, televisions, scrap metal and more. Proof of residence is required and attendees are responsible for loading, transporting, sorting and unloading. Those that are 55 and older and have a disabled persons parking permit can arrange for curb-side assistance. For more information, 749-7510.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Red Robin, 1200 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Live Oak Planning Commission will hold a special meeting in the Live Oak City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)