TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council hosts a public meeting at 8 a.m. at Yuba County One Stop, 1114 Yuba St., Marysville (Maidu Conference Room). To attend via zoom visit https://zoom.us/j/96385818198?pwd=OEdzRko4cW1MbnllMW5veVNnUU5wdz09 with meeting ID 963 8581 8198 and passcode 299233. The call in number is 1 (669) 900-9128. For more information, please contact the Council Secretary, Liz Corniel at (530) 749-6354.
– Live Oak City Council hosts its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at Live Oak Council Chambers at 9955 Live Oak Blvd. in Live Oak.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly board meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the Reclamation District office at 1138 4th St., Meridian.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place on Aug. 17, starting at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose will be held virtually, starting at 6 p.m. This virtual open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having their monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 1-530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
