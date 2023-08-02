TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having its monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 pm. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 1-530-933-6208.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
EVENTS
– Center State Productions presents “Seussical” beginning Friday at 7 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street in Yuba City. To purchase tickets visit yubasutterarts.org.
– Tri-County Diversity Center hosts Out At The Movies with doors opening at 6 p.m. at 201 D Street in Marysville. This week’s move is “The Way He Looks.” The TCD hotline is 530-763-2413.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Center State Productions presents “Seussical” Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street in Yuba City. To purchase tickets visit yubasutterarts.org.
– The Friends of Sutter County Library hosts a First Saturday Book Sale every month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave, Yuba City. Fill a bag of books for only $5/bag. Donations of books and cash will be appreciated.
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
– Chinatown Open Market returns to Marysville as a part of the first Saturday in August. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First and C Street in old Chinatown, downtown Marysville.