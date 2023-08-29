TODAY

CLUB MEETINGS

– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba has a lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Lambert House, 208 Bridge St., Yuba City.

– Valley Quilt Guild has a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Rd., Yuba City. 

 

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

– Yuba City City Council has a Special Meeting of the Housing Successor Agency 11 a.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City. 

 

THURSDAY

EVENTS

– Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter is hosting a Sutter County Historic Walking Tour at 9:30 a.m. at the Old Sutter County Courthouse, 446 Second Street, Yuba City. 

 

FRIDAY

EVENTS

– Tri-County Diversity hosts “Out at the Movies” at 6 p.m. at 201 D Street, No. L, Marysville. Booksmart (rated R) will be screened. 

– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.

 

