TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba has a lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Lambert House, 208 Bridge St., Yuba City.
– Valley Quilt Guild has a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Rd., Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba City City Council has a Special Meeting of the Housing Successor Agency 11 a.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter is hosting a Sutter County Historic Walking Tour at 9:30 a.m. at the Old Sutter County Courthouse, 446 Second Street, Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Tri-County Diversity hosts “Out at the Movies” at 6 p.m. at 201 D Street, No. L, Marysville. Booksmart (rated R) will be screened.
– The Acting Company presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org or by calling the box office at 530-751-1100.